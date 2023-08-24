Carlos Santana Makes Anti-Trans Remarks at Atlantic City Concert

A newly surfaced video of Carlos Santana shows the guitarist making anti-trans comments at one of his recent concerts.

"When God made you and me, before we came out of the womb, you know who you are and what you are," he said last month at one of his shows in Atlantic City. "Later on, when you grow out of it, you see things, and you start believing that you could be something that...it sounds good, but you know it ain’t right. Because a woman is a woman and a man is a man. That's it. Whatever you wanna do in the closet, that's your business. I'm OK with that.

"I am like this with my brother Dave Chappelle," he continued, making a gesture with his hands to indicate closeness. Chappelle has been widely criticized over the past few years for making transphobic jokes. In 2022, the comedian had one of his shows in Minneapolis canceled due to his comments.

You can watch a clip of Santana's speech below.

Some cheers from the audience can be heard in the recent clip, but other attendees were reportedly uncomfortable with Santana's speech. One person described it to Consequence as "very disturbing and seemed to come out of nowhere."

The website reached out to Santana's representatives for comment on the speech but had not received a reply. The guitarist is scheduled to play a residency in Las Vegas beginning in September.