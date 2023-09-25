Taylor Swift Sits With Travis Kelce’s Mom at Chiefs Game, Fuels Dating Speculation

Taylor Swift was Travis Kelce’s biggest cheerleader at his most recent football game.

On Sunday (Sept. 24), the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Miss.

As the celebrated tight end for the Chiefs, Kelce typically has his cheering section filled with his family and friends. However, this game was different as the "Lover" singer was spotted sitting alongside his mother in the VIP box.

Swift even wore the team's signature red color.

Chicago Bears v Kansas City Chiefs Getty Images loading...

Kelce first publicly spoke about his crush on Swift back in July, after he attended her Eras Tour stop at the same stadium.

“If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” he said on his podcast New Heights With Jason and Travis Kelce over the summer.

Kelce admitted he was disappointed when he discovered that Swift doesn’t talk to anyone before or after her shows in order to save her voice.

Chicago Bears v Kansas City Chiefs Getty Images loading...

Kelce appeared on The Pat McAfee Show this past week, where he told the host that he hoped to “expand upon” the relationship "being talked about by the whole entire world right now."

"It's hilarious how much traction this has actually gotten. No one actually knows what's going on," Kelce said, adding he "threw the ball in her court."

Kelce shared he told Swift that he saw her "rock the stage at Arrowhead [Stadium]," and that she "might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit."

"We'll see what happens in the near future," the NFL star teased.