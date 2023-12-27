50 Nostalgic Photos of the ‘Friends’ Cast Young

Friends became a cultural phenomenon at the time of its debut in 1994, and the beloved sitcom's impact is still felt even today in the entertainment industry and beyond.

Friends ran for a total of 10 season before capping its time on television in 2004. Its cast featured Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, all of who went on to have successful careers after the show ended.

In May 2021, 17 years after the series concluded, Max aired a reunion special titled Friends: The Reunion, a.k.a. "The One Where They Get Back Together."

Sadly, just two years after reuniting with the rest of the cast of Friends, Perry passed away in October 2023. After his death, many of the actor's pals and fellow celebrities paid their respects to the actor, as did his Friends family.