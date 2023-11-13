The Super Helpful Reason You Should Always Have a Coin in Your Freezer

There's a reason we all love fun facts and life hacks, so here's another one that's crucial, especially during winter or summer when power outages happen the most as well as for travelers.

It's super duper helpful to always have a coin in your freezer. Whether a power outage happens while you're at work all day, running errands for a couple of hours, or out of town, this is a must.

When the power goes out, our frozen food thaws, and bacteria will start to take hold immediately. Whether the power is off for 20 minutes or 20 hours once the power is back on, your food will refreeze with the bacteria. And if our mom taught us one important thing, it's that refreezing thawed food is a no-no.

According to Tiffy Taffy, fill a cup with water and place it in the freezer. Once it's fully frozen, put a quarter or whatever coin you want on the top, and put the cup back in your freezer.

You know where I'm going with this, right? If your freezer gets warm enough that the water melts, then the coin will fall to the bottom of the cup. When your freezer is working properly again, the coin will remain at the bottom of that cup after the water refreezes again. This means that you should probably throw out a lot of your food. And not just the food in your freezer but your refrigerated food that's not supposed to get warm.

According to No Grid Survival Projects, if the coin is frozen in the middle of the cup and not all the way at the bottom, then your power wasn't out long enough for you to be too concerned about your food. Of course, that's your call on what you want to do.

Super helpful life hack, right? I mean, this even works if you just have a temperamental freezer, and losing power plays zero role.

