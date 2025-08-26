Taylor Swift and her NFL boyfriend Travis Kelce are engaged to be married.

The singer shared the news to social media alongside four flower-filled photographs of the proposal.

Kelce — a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs — also shared the gallery.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," Swift's caption reads.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Relationship Timeline

The seeds of Swift and Kelce’s romance were planted in July 2023 when he attended her tour stop in Kansas City, watching from a private box. He’d later reveal that he tried — and failed — to meet her and give her his phone number.

Two months later, Travis Kelce’s brother Jason would reveal that dating rumors were "100 percent true," and four days later she watched Travis play a football game at Arrowhead Stadium.

The singer would continue to attend Kelce’s games throughout the 2023 season, and occasionally his family or her friends would comment on the relationship. She opened up about the romance in December 2023, and two months later watched him win a Super Bowl.

Throughout winter and spring 2024, Kelce joined her on international dates on her Eras Tour. They’d each give flirty references to the other during appearances and he’d speak more directly about their relationship on his New Heights podcast.

Flash-forward to 2025 when they’d make their red carpet debut together at his football camp in Nashville in June.

On Aug. 12, she announced her new album The Life of a Showgirl on the Kelce brothers’ podcast.

Comments have been turned off both Swift and Kelce's Instagram posts. No details about when and where they will marry are available, but his new NFL season begins next month, so unless they elope, it likely won't be until the offseason.

Plus, she's entering a busy new album cycle.

Neither Swift nor Kelce (both 35 years old) have been married previously.

