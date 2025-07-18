Even if you are a Cracker Barrel superfan, you might not know that there are six hidden things inside of all 600-plus locations across America.

YouTuber Every Day is Saturday posted a very informative video that takes you through the intricacies of each Cracker Barrel location, and there is one thing we picked up on — well, actually, six.

Cracker Barrel Hidden Gems Every Day is Saturday, Youtube loading...

The first hidden gem that you will notice at each Cracker Barrel location is an ox yoke and horseshoe over the front door.

In the South, a horseshoe or ox yoke hanging atop the front door of a building is said to be good luck to those who enter.

Cracker Barrel Hidden Gems Every Day is Saturday, Youtube loading...

The second Easter egg hidden at each Cracker Barrel location is a traffic light placed right above the restrooms.

There is no real rhyme or reason for the traffic light other than to show you where the restrooms are located. We guess you could stand in front of it and wait for it to turn green, then walk into the restroom, if you wanted to make a game out of it.

Cracker Barrel Hidden Gems Every Day is Saturday, Youtube loading...

Thirdly, you will find a fireplace in the dining area of each Cracker Barrel, but that's not the hidden gem.

The hidden gem is the fact that Cracker Barrel will only turn it on when the outside temperature is below 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

Cracker Barrel Hidden Gems Every Day is Saturday, Youtube loading...

The fourth hidden in plain sight thing that you will find at every Cracker Barrel location is a deer head mounted above each fireplace unit.

Name him whatever you like, because he will be joining you for your meal every time.

Cracker Barrel Hidden Gems Every Day is Saturday, Youtube loading...

The fifth hidden item in each Cracker Barrel is an old fashioned telephone. If you have a kid, show them this thing and watch them look at it like a moose with four heads.

Cracker Barrel Hidden Gems Cracker Barrel loading...

Lastly, the six hidden gem in each and every Cracker Barrel location is a stovetop in the gift shop. It's not clear why — or if it's even operational — but one will be there if you look.

What Can You Find in Cracker Barrel Gift Shops?

Cracker Barrel's gift shop offers everything from different flavored old-school candy sticks to nostalgic toys, games, music, clothing and even furniture. It's said that 90 percent of everything sold inside a Cracker Barrel gift shop is American made.

When Did the First Cracker Barrel Open?

The first Cracker Barrel opened in Lebanon, Tennessee in 1969. From there it ballooned into the large franchise that it is today, operating more than 600 locations that are scattered like hashbrowns across the United States.

