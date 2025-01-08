New Ownership Means These Big Changes Are Coming to Jersey Mike’s

New Ownership Means These Big Changes Are Coming to Jersey Mike&#8217;s

Lisa Aileen Dragani, Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Jersey Mike's was recently sold to Blackstone Inc. for a record $8 billion, and the sale is set to go through at any moment.

Expect big changes to the Jersey Mike's brand as a result.

After doing their homework, the powers that be at Jersey Mike's have discovered they have a hole in their menu: Chicken.

While there are a few items on their menu that include chicken — six, actually — they have realized there are just not enough options when it comes to the delectable meat.

That is why, according to the Takeout, Jersey Mike's is introducing two new chicken options to their menu: The Hot Spicy Chicken Italian and the Roasted Chicken Breast subs.

The two new additions will be crafted from meaty, hearty chicken slices. This is quite different from their current options of chicken for sandwiches.

Right now, Jersey Mike's' six different chicken varieties all include shredded chicken, cooked on the flattop grill and made into a version of a cheesesteak sandwich.

The reason for the season, as they say, is that there is research out that shows that chicken is the most consumed protein in America. According to Statistica, the average American eats 99 pounds of chicken per year, and that number is set to go to 107 pounds in the next ten years or so.

These items are being introduced as a limited-time-only run, but surely if they do well, they will stay as a permanent feature on the menu.

What other changes are set to take place for Jersey Mike's across America as the new ownership takes over? That is still to be seen.

