Some of the biggest names from comedy past and present will be making their way to Western New York this summer.

In 2018, the National Comedy Center opened in Jamestown, New York. It's dedicated to all things comedy. If it makes you laugh, you'll find an exhibit there. They focus on some of the biggest styles of comedy and some of the biggest names to have ever graced the stage.

They also hold a National Comedy Center Festival called the Lucille Ball Comedy Festival every year. She had always envisioned her hometown as a destination for the celebration of the comedic arts and to showcase new comedic talent. It's a huge multi-day festival filled with stand-up, block parties, live music, and more.

Comedy legends will be featured at the Lucille Ball Comedy Festival

This year, they're bringing in some comedy legends with Bill Murray, Jon Stewart, and Mikey Day, just to name a few.

You may know Bill Murray from his days on Saturday Night Live or any of the multiple movies that he's starred in. But don't expect a straight-up comedy act from him. He will be performing a live Rock ‘n’ Blues concert with his band "Bill Murray and His Blood Brothers."

Jon Stewart will be doing stand-up in only a way that Jon Stewart can do it, and Mikey Day will hold a conversation on stage along with SNL writer Streeter Seidel.

It's a full weekend of comedy gold.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets will be going on sale to members first on Friday, April 25. There's still time to become a member. Just click here for info. The tickets will go on sale to the general public on May 2.

Click here for more info and to get tickets.