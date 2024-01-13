This New York Town Named Hottest Housing Market In 2024

This New York Town Named Hottest Housing Market In 2024

Feverpitched

2024 looks like it will be the year that a lot of people become a homeowner in this one city in New York State.

Zillow recently released their hottest housing markets for 2024 and one city in New York City was ranked as the hottest city for homebuyers in the New Year.

Zillow used expected home value growth, projected change in owner-occupied households, and job growth compared to new construction to come up with their list of hottest housing markets for 2024.

On top of the list was Buffalo, New York.


According to Zillow, Buffalo's job growth was a key factor in the Queen City landing in at the #1 spot.

recent increases in the number of jobs created compared to the number of new home construction projects being approved, as well as expectations for steady home values.

No other city in New York State made the top 10 list. The other cities include Columbus Ohio, Atlanta Georgia, and Orlando Florida.

Get our free mobile app

You can see the whole list HERE.

If you are in the market for a home in the Western New York area, there are currently over 2000 listings on Zillow for you to choose from.

Check out the listings HERE.

Take A Peek Inside Josh Allen's New $7.2 Million Dollar Mansion [PHOTOS]

Take A Peek Inside Josh Allen's New $7.2 Million Dollar Mansion

Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

Amazing French Estate For Sale In New York [PHOTOS]

5-bedroom, 6-bathroom French Manor for sale in Williamsville, NY.

Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

Western New York Restaurants You Need To Try In 2024

A new year is here and that means you need to try some new places for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Check out some places you need to try at least once in 2024.

Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

Filed Under: New York, new york city, buffalo, New Year, Florida, Georgia, Ohio, Columbus, New York State, Atlanta, Orlando, zillow
Categories: Contests, News in New York
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM