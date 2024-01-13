This New York Town Named Hottest Housing Market In 2024

2024 looks like it will be the year that a lot of people become a homeowner in this one city in New York State.

Zillow recently released their hottest housing markets for 2024 and one city in New York City was ranked as the hottest city for homebuyers in the New Year.

Zillow used expected home value growth, projected change in owner-occupied households, and job growth compared to new construction to come up with their list of hottest housing markets for 2024.

On top of the list was Buffalo, New York.

According to Zillow, Buffalo's job growth was a key factor in the Queen City landing in at the #1 spot.

recent increases in the number of jobs created compared to the number of new home construction projects being approved, as well as expectations for steady home values.

No other city in New York State made the top 10 list. The other cities include Columbus Ohio, Atlanta Georgia, and Orlando Florida.

You can see the whole list HERE.

If you are in the market for a home in the Western New York area, there are currently over 2000 listings on Zillow for you to choose from.

Check out the listings HERE.

