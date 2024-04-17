Yelp’s Top Patio Bars In Western New York

Warmer weather is finally here in Western New York and when we are not dodging the rain and the possible late April snow shower, this is the best time of year to get with your friends or family and grab a drink and food outside.

We only get a couple of months to enjoy the nice weather so you don't want to waste it inside. So now is the time to find a cool patio bar near you.

So what makes a great patio bar?

There are a couple of things that make for a great patio bar. First, you need to have plenty of space, access to people watch, and cover from the sun and/or rain.

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

There is a bonus if the patio bar allows dogs to be part of the fun as well. Of course, the bar has to have good food and drinks, and drink specials won't hurt either.

Get our free mobile app

So if you are looking for a place to get out and have some drinks with family and friends and enjoy the warmer weather, check out some of the best patio bars in Western New York.

We went to the search site Yelp and sorted patio bars by the best ratings and found the best patio bars in Western New York.

Feel free to agree or disagree and comment with a patio bar that we might have missed or was left off the list.

These patio bars were ranked by customers on Yelp's website and based on all the rankings, these are the top patio bars to enjoy the warm weather while getting your drink or grub on in Western New York.

We are so excited that warmer weather is here in Western New York!

Check Out The Best Patios Bars In Buffalo According To Yelp! Warm weather is here in Western New York and that means we have about 3 to 4 months to get out and enjoy it. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

These 41 Bars Are The Friendliest In Western New York Based on your votes, these 41 bars are most likely to recognize you when you stop in! Gallery Credit: Kadie Daye, Canva Image