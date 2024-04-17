Yelp&#8217;s Top Patio Bars In Western New York

Yelp’s Top Patio Bars In Western New York

Photo Credit: Canva

Warmer weather is finally here in Western New York and when we are not dodging the rain and the possible late April snow shower, this is the best time of year to get with your friends or family and grab a drink and food outside.

We only get a couple of months to enjoy the nice weather so you don't want to waste it inside. So now is the time to find a cool patio bar near you.

READ MORE: SPRING BUFFALO RESTAURANT WEEK IS IN FULL SWING

So what makes a great patio bar?

There are a couple of things that make for a great patio bar. First, you need to have plenty of space, access to people watch, and cover from the sun and/or rain.

 

There is a bonus if the patio bar allows dogs to be part of the fun as well. Of course, the bar has to have good food and drinks, and drink specials won't hurt either.

So if you are looking for a place to get out and have some drinks with family and friends and enjoy the warmer weather, check out some of the best patio bars in Western New York.

We went to the search site Yelp and sorted patio bars by the best ratings and found the best patio bars in Western New York.

Feel free to agree or disagree and comment with a patio bar that we might have missed or was left off the list.

READ MORE: MOST ROMANTIC RESTAURANTS IN WESTERN NEW YORK

These patio bars were ranked by customers on Yelp's website and based on all the rankings, these are the top patio bars to enjoy the warm weather while getting your drink or grub on in Western New York.

We are so excited that warmer weather is here in Western New York!

Check Out The Best Patios Bars In Buffalo According To Yelp!

Warm weather is here in Western New York and that means we have about 3 to 4 months to get out and enjoy it.

Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

