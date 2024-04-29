Western New York’s Top 5 Worst Towns To Live In

We are quickly moving through 2024 and if you have any plans of moving or moving into Western New York, there are some places you might want to avoid.

Every year, Niche.com puts of a list of the best places in Western New York to live in.

Familiar names like Amherst, Orchard Park, and Clarence all made the top of the list but instead of looking at page 1, we like to head to the bottom of the list and see where we should avoid putting down roots.

The good news is that no suburb of Buffalo got below a C+ grade from Niche.com. That means most towns are better than average.

So let's take a peek at the Bottom five places to live in Western New York.

5. Alden - Alden is a newcomer to the bottom 5 list. They got good overall scores for housing and public school, but a low score for nightlife put them in the bottom 5 this year.

Photo Credit: Google Maos Photo Credit: Google Maos loading...

4. Boston - The biggest reason for Boston's ranking was the lack of diversity. Overall Boston got decent scores for schools and being a place to raise a family. It was the C+ score in diversity that landed Boston in the bottom 5.

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

3. Brant - The lack of jobs and bad weather really brought down Brant's overall score. Overall Brant was named the 3rd worst Buffalo suburb with an overall grade of B-.

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

Get our free mobile app

2. North Collins - North Collins moves up a spot from the worst place to live in 2023 to 2nd worst in 2024. Low scores for Public Schools and weather dropped North Collings to the bottom of the list. Again, it is not bad since North Collin's overall grade was a B-.

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

1. Evans - Weather played a big part in why Evans was named the worst suburb in Western New York. Evans got a D+ for weather and overall received a grade of C+

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

The 5 Worst Places To Live In New York State Every year the website Niche.com puts out a list o the best places to live in New York State. But what happens when you go to the very end of the list? Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

The 5 Worst Suburbs In Western New York Life is not all about competition but as soon as you put out a ranking system, it sure turns into it. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields