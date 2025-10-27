The Buffalo Bills are back on the winning track, coming off their BYE week as they beat the Carolina Panthers 40-9 in Charlotte on Sunday. The Bills are back home at Highmark Stadium and will play host to their arch-rival, the Kansas City Chiefs

That means one of the most famous people in the world could be in Buffalo this weekend, too. Taylor Swift is currently engaged to KC tight end Travis Kelce, and she has been spotted at his games for several years now as the two dated.

This year, she hasn't been shown on TV as much as in years past, but she has attended most of the games, which means there is a good chance she will be in Buffalo this week ahead of the Bills/Chiefs game.

Here Are Some Places That You Might Spot Taylor Swift In Western New York

SHARKGIRL AT CANALSIDE

One of the most photographed places in Buffalo. I am sure Taylor would love a pic next to the famous statue.

THE ORIGINAL ANCHOR BAR

So we all know that locals have their favorite spot for wings. Duffs, Elmos, Bar-Bill, but most visitors want to go here the wing was first created, and that would be Anchor Bar. So if you are hoping to see Taylor down some drumsticks and flats, you may want to check out Anchor Bar this week.

THE CURTISS HOTEL

Taylor Swift is a SUPERSTAR and is used to sleeping in the best bed, chilling at the best places, and being taken care of by the best hotel staff. So, when in Buffalo, the closest to a 5-star New York City hotel is the Curtiss Hotel. Taylor would love the indoor/outdoor spa pool.

NIAGARA FALLS

The last time Taylor played in Buffalo, she was playing a show at the Erie County Fair. Chances are, she didn't stop to see one of the natural wonders of the world. Now that she is a Superstar and has some extra time, a trip to see the Falls might be on her list.

SHEA'S PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

Taylor is a theater person at heart. She was in the movie musical "Cats" so why shouldn't she stop by one of the premier places for theater in Western New York? Who knows, she may even do an impromptu show!

Where are some other places you think Taylor Swift should visit in Western New York?

Best Pictures Of Taylor Swift At Buffalo Bills Game