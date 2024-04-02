If you were watching television this weekend you might have seen a very familiar restaurant on the national news.

Southern Junction is located at 365 Connecticut Street in Buffalo and has been in business for 15 years.

This wasn't the first time that Southern Junction has been featured on national TV for its unique mix of food. Southern Junction has also been seen on Vice, National Geographic, and Ardbeg World BBQ Tour.

This isn't the first time a restaurant in Western New York has been featured on national TV. There are several places that have been featured on several different shows.

1. Anchor Bar - The home of the "Original Buffalo Wing", the Anchor Bar has been featured on several different shows on the Food Network. Some of the shows include Food Wars, Food Paradise, and Throw Down with Bobby Flay.

2. Las Puertas Buffalo - Located at 385 Rhode Island Street in Downtown Buffalo, Las Puertas was featured on the show "Best Thing I Ever Ate" during the episode "In the Last Place You'd Expect"

3. Schwabl's - Known for their Beef on Weck, Schwabl's located on Center Road in West Seneca was featured on the show "No Reservations"

4. Charlie the Butcher's Kitchen - Another Buffalo spot known for its Beef on Weck, Charlie The Butcher's Kitchen on Wehrle Drive was featured on the show "Best Thing I Ever Ate"

5. Duff's Wings - Another wing spot was highlighted on the Food Network. Duff's was featured on the show "Food Wars"

6. Wing Kings - It's Buffalo so you know people from all over the world come for the wings. Wing Kings located on Elmwood Ave was featured on the show "Food Paradise".

Many more restaurants like Grover's, The Blackthorn Restaurant & Pub, and Mulberry Italian Ristorante have also been featured on Triple D "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives"

