Record High Temperature Recorded In Buffalo New York

It turned out to be a record day in Buffalo, New York.

A massive warm front moved across the region today and ended up setting up a new record high today at the Buffalo airport.

The new record was set at noon today when the high reached 66 degrees which is two degrees hotter than the previous record of 64 which was set in 2000.

The good news is that we could still even get warmer. As this warm front moves through the area the temperatures could get higher. Rain has come through the area and that could end up cooling us down and keeping the new record at 66 degrees.

There is also a chance we could see another record-high set on Wednesday. The current record high is 64 degrees and the forecast is calling for tomorrow's high to be near 65 or warmer.

Don't get too used to the warm weather, a cold front will bring rain and snow to Western New York on Wednesday evening and throughout Thursday.

