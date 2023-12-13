Another Million Dollar Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In New York
So the second time in a week, a one million dollar winning Powerball lottery ticket was sold in New York
The New York State Lottery announced that one ticket matched all 5 numbers but missed the Powerball number, from Saturday's Powerball drawing. That ticket won the 2nd place prize of one million dollars
The winning ticket was sold at Bridge Food Mart on 427 Wythe Ave in Brooklyn.
Last Wednesday, December 4th, another million-dollar ticket was sold in New York. That ticket was sold at Coco Farms in Nyack, New York.
Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am
Don't throw away your Powerball tickets just yet. The New York State Lottery also announced that two other "Big Money" winning tickets were sold for Saturday's drawing as well. Those tickets each matched four out of five numbers and had the Powerball number. Each of those tickets won $50,000.
Saturday's Powerball numbers were 5-25-26-40-60 with a Powerball of 01.
No one claimed the grand prize on Saturday which makes tonight's Powerball Jackpot worth $477 million dollars.
If you are looking for a lucky place to buy your next Powerball or any Lottery ticket, here are the luckiest places in New York.
EXTRA: THESE ARE THE MOST COMMONLY DRAWN MEGA MILLIONS NUMBERS
According to a study done by nbcnewyork.com there is one store in the state that has sold more winning lottery tickets than any other chain of stores.
The 3rd luckiest store chain for lottery tickets is Wegmans. They sold 281 big winning tickets since 2012.
The 2nd luckiest store chain is Tops. They have sold over 350 winning lottery tickets of $5000 or more since 2012.
And now for the luckiest store chain to get your lottery ticket from:
7-11
Yes, the convenience store chain has sold over 1000 winning lottery tickets that had a jackpot of $5000 or more.
Top 5 Most Commonly Drawn Mega Millions Numbers
Gallery Credit: Dave Fields
Top 5 Most Commonly Drawn Powerball Numbers
Gallery Credit: Dave Fields
How To Protect Yourself And Your Money If You Win The Lottery
Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor