Sticker Shock At Gas Stations In New York

If you are doing any traveling this weekend get ready to pay more, a lot more, to fill up your ride.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas has increased by nearly 30 cents since last month across New York State.

Currently, at the time of this writing, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $3.73 in New York State. That is up from $3.70 last week and way from the $3.44 per gallon last month.

The most expensive gas can be found in Northern and Eastern New York. The highest average price is in Hamilton County where the current average is $3.93 per gallon of regular unleaded gas.

The lowest average price is in Western New York in Niagara County where the average price for a regular gallon of unleaded gas is $3.59 which is up 12 cents from last week.

The cost of gas is expected to increase over the next several weeks as well as gas producers had to switch over to the Summer blend of gas on May 1st. This gas costs more to produce so that will lead to a jump in the price at the pump.

The good news is that gas stations have until June 1st to make the switch from Winter blend gas to the Summer blend which is why we might not see a huge spike in the price of gas in May but later in June.

You can find the price of gas near you anytime HERE.

