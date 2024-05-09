The 5 Best Cities For New Moms In New York

Happy early Mother’s Day, including future moms-to-be!

Being a mother, although rewarding, can be incredibly challenging these days, especially if you’re trying to balance raising a family with all of your other responsibilities.

If you’re about to become a mom for the first time, or if you’re currently attempting to get pregnant, you may be dabbling with the idea of relocating to another city that will give you the best opportunities and resources to help you raise a child for the first time. If you live in New York, keep scrolling to see which of those cities are near you (or if you live in one already)!

The Ranking Of Best Cities For New Moms In New York State

Late last year, the homecare company Lawnstarter looked at 200 large cities across the U.S., including several here in New York State, and ranked them in order of being a great place to live if you’re looking for support as a new mom– especially with the various challenges that arise when caring for a baby for the first time.

They looked at things like average delivery costs, access to lactation spaces, and reproductive rights, along with 45 other metrics, to determine which cities in New York are, in their eyes, the best for new moms.

So, which ones are they?

The Top 5 Cities For New Moms In New York

According to LawnStarter’s list, here’s the best cities in New York State for new moms to live in…

#5 Yonkers, New York

New York State Ranking: #5

U.S. Ranking: #36

#4 Buffalo, New York

New York State Ranking: #4

U.S. Ranking: #31

#3 Syracuse, New York

New York State Ranking: #3

U.S. Ranking: #25

#2 Rochester, New York

New York State Ranking: #2

U.S. Ranking: #9

#1 New York, New York

New York State Ranking: #1

U.S. Ranking: #7

To dive into more metrics about these cities, you can check out Lawnstarter’s official rankings HERE.

