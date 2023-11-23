Buffalo New York Chef To Be On National TV

Another Western New York native will have a chance to sign bright on national TV coming up in a couple of weeks.

It was announced that Buffalo native and professional chef Mike Andrzejewski will appear on an upcoming episode of "Chopped" on the Food Network.

Chef Andrzejewski will be part of a special "Legacy of Julia Child" Chopped Tournament that started last week. That episode is set to air on December 5th at 8 pm. Andrzejewski will take on three other chefs with dishes inspired by Julia Child's famous recipe.

According to the Food Network website, this episode will feature some:

Citrus and a salad are part of the puzzle in the appetizer round, and the three chefs who make it to the entrée round must make use of some unusual powder and fancy mushrooms. Then, they'll do their best with beets in the dessert round.

The winner of this episode will move on to the finals where they will have a chance to win the $25,000 grand prize.

This isn't the first time that Andrzejewski has appeared on the Food Network. Back in 2018 when he was the owner/chef of the SeaBar and Cantina Loco restaurants, Andrzejewski won an episode of "Beat Bobby Flay."

During that show, he had 20 minutes to come up with a dish based on one ingredient selected at the beginning of the showdown with Flay. In the end, he ended up winning over the judges and beat Flay. That episode was titled "Going Loco"



Check out Western New York restaurants that have been featured on the Food Network and other nationwide cooking shows.

