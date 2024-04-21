BREAKING NEWS: Jackie Walker Set To Leave WIVB Channel 4

Long-time Buffalo TV Anchor Jackie Walker is set to leave WIVB Channel 4 after working at the station for over 40 years.

Walker was the longest-tenured anchor at one station in Buffalo history and announced she would be stepping away from the anchor desk next month.

She has won several Emmys during her career and was inducted into the Buffalo Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2011.

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

Walker joined WIVB in 1983 after spending time working in television in Rochester, New York, and Springfield, Illinois.

Besides Emmys, Walker won numerous other awards during her distinguished career. Some of those include:

2023 RTDNA Regional Edward R. Murrow Award – Best Newscast, “Snowvember 2.0” – Nov. 18, 2022, 5 pm (Anchor)

2021 New York State Broadcasters’ Hall of Fame Induction

2018 Silver Circle Award presented by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, New York Chapter, for significant contributions to the television industry and the community.

2015 ‘Woman of Distinction’ Award presented by Girl Scouts of Western New York

2014 Business First Power 250: Named One of the Most Influential People in Western New York

2011 Buffalo Broadcasters’ Hall of Fame Induction

2010 Woman of Achievement Award presented by the American Association of University Women, Buffalo Branch

1999 “Service to Mankind” Award from the Leukemia Society of America

1997 Governor’s Award for Excellence in Communications

1996 Humanitarian of the Year by the NY State Junior Chamber of Commerce

Get our free mobile app

Walker is the latest in a series of long-time news and sports anchors leaving the airwaves in Western New York. Last week Jon Scott announced he left Spectrum after 10 years and last month Heather Ly left WGRZ after 17 years.

Netflix Search Codes To Help You Find Movies/TV Shows Stuck wondering what to watch on Netflix? Check out these codes that bring up all the options in different genres. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

26 TV Shows We Would Want To See One More Episode Of Now that the Friends' reunion show is happening, here are some other TV shows that we would like to see just one more episode of. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields