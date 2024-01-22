New York Homeowners Need To Check This When It Snows

Now that the first snow of 2024 is here in New York, if you are a homeowner you want to make sure that there is one thing you check when the snow starts to build.

You want to make sure that the exhaust pipes from your furnace are cleared of any snow.

You are going to want to clear the area around the furnace exhaust pipes with your hands. Using a shovel could damage the pipes and cause issues for your furnace.

The pipes are usually white PVC pipes located on the side of your home. They will stick out and might be near your AC unit.

You will want to make sure that snow is not blocking the pipes, or that snow is impacted inside of the pipe.

Blocked pipes could end up sending deadly carbon monoxide back into your home or newer furnaces will automatically shut off to prevent gasses from backing up leaving you with a cold house.

You will also want to make sure your dryer vents are cleared of any snow buildup if they are located on the first floor or in the basement.

More snow is expected all across New York this week, so make sure to check your vents often so snow doesn't build up around and inside of them.

