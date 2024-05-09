Daily Fireworks Are Coming Back To Western New York

The warm weather is back here in Western New York and that mean daily fireworks are back as well.

The Niagara Falls State Park fireworks show is coming back this month and besides amazing fireworks every day, the Falls are lit up every day as well.

The Niagara Falls State Park fireworks daily show will begin on May 17th and will run every day, weather permitting, until October 14th.

According to the Niagara Falls State Park website, Prospect Point is the best place to see the fireworks display. The fireworks are expected to start around 10 pm and it is free to come into the park and watch the show.

The fireworks over the Falls is not the only place where you can see massive firework displays in Western New York.

The Buffalo Bisons will have fireworks on select Friday night home games. Their Friday Night Bash dates this summer are: 5/10, 5/24, 6/14, 6/28, 7/19, 7/26, 8/9, 8/23, 9/6 and 9/20. The fireworks will happen at the end of the game.

The Erie County Fair will also have daily firework displays during the county fair. The Erie County Fair will run from August 7-18th this year. The firework displays will happen around dusk each night during the fair.

Of course some of the biggest fireworks displays will happen around July 4th. Some towns in Western New York will have their fireworks displays on July 3rd, July 4th, or July 5th.

