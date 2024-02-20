Get Ready To Pay More For Eggs In New York

Get ready for your breakfast to cost you a little more.

The price of eggs continues to increase in 2024.

According to the Consumer Price Index, or CPI, eggs prices rose 3.4% from December to January.

The average cost of a dozen Grade A large eggs was $2.52 which was up from $2.51 in December. That price is expected to continue to increase through the end of February and heading into March.

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

So why are we paying more for eggs?

Back in December Farmers in California recently had to euthanize several million chickens and ducks due to a wave of avian influenza.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, over 10 million birds have been affected by the highly contagious avian influenza virus over the past 30 days.

Get our free mobile app

Egg prices had already increased by nearly 12% in January from December of 2023, and now they are increasing again.

11 Foods You Can No Longer Buy In New York State

Western New York's Favorite Weird Food Combos You just never know what two foods will go together for a delicious meal. Check out some of Western New York's favorite weird food combos. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields