Major Changes For Credit Card Users In New York

New York State has issued new guidance for local businesses that goes into effect on February 11th and will have a big impact on credit card users.

The new guidance issued by the state's consumer protection division will allow businesses in New York State to pass along the credit card usage fees to consumers as long as they clearly state the charge.

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

There are three legal ways businesses in New York can pass along the surcharge fees.

CLEARLY POST PRICES FOR USING A CREDIT CARD AND USING CASH

If a business wants to add a credit card surcharge to the price of the item, it has to be clearly marked that you are paying more for the item if you use a credit card.

Photo Credit: NY.gov Photo Credit: NY.gov loading...

POST CREDIT CARD PRICE AND OFFER DISCOUNT FOR USING CASH

Businesses can post only the price for an item, the price you will pay if you use a credit card, and then offer a discount if you use cash.

Photo Credit: NY.gov Photo Credit: NY.gov loading...

CHARGE THE SAME PRICE FOR USING A CREDIT CARD OR USING CASH

A business can simply charge the same price for the item no matter what type of payment you use.

Photo Credit: NY.gov Photo Credit: NY.gov loading...

There are some things that businesses can't do when it comes to collecting credit card surcharges.

Get our free mobile app

One of the biggest things is that businesses can't just post a sign saying that a processing fee is added to all credit card purchases. They also can't advertise a cash discount that doesn't apply when you use a credit card.

You can see all the new guidelines HERE

New Laws That Start In 2024 In New York State This year was a very busy year for the New York State government. Overall 682 bills were introduced passed by the legislative and signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul this year. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

Western New York Restaurants You Need To Try In 2024 A new year is here and that means you need to try some new places for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Check out some places you need to try at least once in 2024. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

5 Places To See Taylor Swift In Buffalo, New York It looks like Taylor Swift will be heading to Buffalo, New York this weekend

Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

.