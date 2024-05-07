It feels like it’s been a million years since we first started hearing rumblings about a Costco finally being built in the Western New York area. Will it ever see the light of day?

The closest location of the popular big box retailer is over the border on the Canadian side of Niagara Falls, or, if sticking to the American side, all the way in Rochester. We’ve been waiting patiently here in the Buffalo area to finally have a Costco to ourselves, so we can see what their loyal customers have been raving about.

It was way back in March of 2022 when it was first revealed that Western New York would finally be getting a Costco of its own in the town of Amherst. However, since then, details have been few and far between, and it feels like the progress has been constantly stalling.

Demolition began on the old UB Annex building on Ridge Lea road, where the new store will be built, but concerns about traffic in the area and frequent modification of the store’s site plans has caused the project to log.

This week, we finally got a long-awaited update on when Western New York’s first Costco will finally get off the ground.

New Update On Costco Coming To Amherst, New York

Well, this is kind of a let-down.

Amherst town supervisor Brian Kulpa told WGRZ on Wednesday that “it is still happening,” and that Costco officials have been meeting with local leaders regarding permits for the new location.

Costco is also working with the New York State DOT to build turn signals at the corner of Ridge Lea and Niagara Falls Blvd. to help alleviate some of the potential traffic headaches that may arise when the store is finally built.

When Will Costco Finally Open In Western New York?

As of right now, officials are standing firm that the store will be ready to open to Buffalo customers by the fall of 2025, over three years since the plans were first announced. But considering how dreadfully long this process is taking, who really knows?

Sigh. All we can do is wait and see.

