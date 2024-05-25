New York Gas Station Offering Massive Discount Today

As we gear up for the long Memorial Day weekend, plenty of people will be traveling out of town and that means a trip to fill up before heading out.

You might want to consider filling up today instead of waiting for the weekend because one gas station retailer is offering a massive discount on gas today.

Circle K is offering a special deal today from 4 -7 pm to celebrate Circle K Fuel Day. The gas station company will be taking 40 cents off every gallon sold at its locations that sell fuel operated by Circle K and Holiday Station stores across the United States.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in New York State is around $3.68, which is around 7 cents more than the National average.

So you can expect to pay around $3.28 per gallon during the promotion.

Officials with Circle K said the company is also donating 10% of its profits from sales during the Fuel Day event to benefit the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation.

The company will also be selling any size Polar Pop or Froster for 79 cents all summer long.

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

You can find the nearest Circle K near you by clicking HERE.

The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas has dropped slightly over the past week in New York. At this time last week, the average price was $3.70, today that is down 2 cents to $3.68.

Get our free mobile app

Experts expect the price of gas to jump once again as we get into June as gas stations need to make the switch over to the "Summer Blend" of gas which cost more to produce.

Best Local Gas Station Pizza Best Local Gas Station Pizza Gallery Credit: Don Morgan

High Gas Prices Might Be Good For New York Gas prices continue to rise to unprecedented levels across the country, and while most people are right to think that is a very bad thing, there could be some good news when it comes to higher gas prices. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields