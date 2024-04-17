Big Money Winning Powerball Tickets Sold In New York
This week started off pretty lucky for lottery players in New York.
The New York State Lottery announced that there were two "Big Money" winning Powerball tickets sold in New York from Monday's drawing.
Each one of those tickets matched four out of five numbers and also had the Powerball number so they won the 3rd place prize of $50,000.
Monday's Winning Powerball Numbers were: 7-16-41-56-61 with a Powerball of 23.
No one won the grand prize so Wednesday's Powerball jackpot is up to $78 million dollars.
If you are looking for an edge when you buy your next lottery ticket. You might want to buy your tickets here.
These are the luckiest stores to buy lottery tickets in New York State.
The 3rd luckiest store chain for lottery tickets is Wegmans. They sold over 280 big winning tickets since 2012.
The 2nd luckiest store chain is Tops. They have sold over 350 winning lottery tickets of $5000 or more since 2012.
And now for the luckiest store chain to get your lottery ticket from:
7-11
Yes, the convenience store chain has sold over 1000 winning lottery tickets that had a jackpot of $5000 or more.
So if you are looking for all the competitive advantages when it comes to winning tonight's Mega Millions drawing, you may want to change your mind about where you buy your ticket from.
Heck, you might even want to buy a ticket from each store chain to help your chances of winning.
