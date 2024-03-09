Best Places For Fish Fry Takeout In Western New York

If you are carving a fish fry but don't want to sit down at a restaurant, you are in luck.

The good news is there are plenty of places that offer you an amazing fish fry that you can pick up or drive-thru and grab and enjoy at home.

Check out some of the best places for Take Home Fish Fries in Western New York.

Grocery Stores - Places like Tops and Wegmans offer Fish Fries during Lent. Both are delicious and come with all the fixings you would get at a restaurant. Plus it leaves your car smelling amazing on the ride home.

Churches - Tons of Catholic churches across Western New York allow you to pick up and take home Fish Fries on Friday. St. Leo's in Amherst and St Gabriel’s in Elm both offer takeout fish fries, Holy Mother of the Rosary Cathedral in Lancaster not only offers fish fries, but they do Shrimp dinners too.

Firehalls and VFWs - Both local fire companies and VFWs give you a chance to pop in and grab and go delicious fish fries. The VFW Leonard Post 6251 In Cheektowaga, Lake Erie Beach Volunteer Fire Company in Lakeshore, Kenilworth Fire Company, Springbrook Fire Company, and Matthew Glab Post 1477 in Lackawanna all have a Fish Fry option for you.



Of course, there are plenty of restaurants that offer an amazing fish fry if you don't want to bother with cleaning up your dining room but sometimes it is nice to sit at home and enjoy a crispy fish fry.

