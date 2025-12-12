Trenton man accused of raping two nieces snatched in Bucks County

Trenton man accused of raping two nieces snatched in Bucks County

US Marshals and Tullytown police arrest Yasyn Johnson AKA Yasyn Siplin (inset) Dec. 4, 2025 (@USMS_Philly via X/Tullytown Borough police)

🚨A warrant was issued by Trenton police for Yasyn Johnson

🚨He is also known as Yasyn Siplin

🚨Siplin was arrested at an apartment complex in Bucks County

 

TULLYTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. — A man wanted in New Jersey on charges he raped his two young nieces was taken into custody in Bucks County on Thursday.

Tullytown Borough police and U.S. Marshals arrested Yasyn Johnson AKA Yasyn Siplin Thursday morning at the Creek Village Apartments in Tullytown on a warrant issued Nov. 25 by Trenton police that he assaulted two girls who were age 6 and 11 at the time, according to U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia.

Police did not disclose when the assault took place.

Johnson is being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility awaiting extradition back to Trenton where marshals say the assaults took place. He is charged with aggravated assault on a minor.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for December (in chronological order)

Here are some of the historical or significant events that happened in New Jersey during December. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com.

Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Filed Under: Trenton, Mercer County
Categories: New Jersey News, Trending, News in Pennsylvania

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM