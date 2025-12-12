🚨A warrant was issued by Trenton police for Yasyn Johnson

TULLYTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. — A man wanted in New Jersey on charges he raped his two young nieces was taken into custody in Bucks County on Thursday.

Tullytown Borough police and U.S. Marshals arrested Yasyn Johnson AKA Yasyn Siplin Thursday morning at the Creek Village Apartments in Tullytown on a warrant issued Nov. 25 by Trenton police that he assaulted two girls who were age 6 and 11 at the time, according to U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia.

Police did not disclose when the assault took place.

Johnson is being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility awaiting extradition back to Trenton where marshals say the assaults took place. He is charged with aggravated assault on a minor.

