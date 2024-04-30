Bank closes branch in Hatboro, Pennsylvania

💲 TD Bank filed the closure with the federal government

💲 A reason for the closure was not disclosed with the filing

💲 Just one bank will an office in Hatboro after the closure

TD Bank will close its branch in Hatboro leaving just one bank within the borough.

The longtime branch on York Road was one of 20 locations from Maine to South Carolina to be closed, according to a filing with the federal Office of Comptroller of the Currency on April 11. A closing date or a reason was not disclosed in the filing.

Hatboro Federal Savings remains the only bank in the downtown area of Hatboro or within the borough. Wells Fargo, Premier Bank, Citizens Bank, Univest and Commerce Bank have all closed branches over the past several years.

Republic Bank seized

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) said Friday it had seized Republic Bank with Fulton Bank acquiring its assets and deposits. Account holders were automatically transferred to Fulton Bank.

Republic, which had been located in Abington, Bensalem, Feasterville, Fairless Hills, Philadelphia and Wynwood in Pennsylvania, became Fulton Bank branches.

