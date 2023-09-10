&#8216;Smokey&#8217; and &#8216;Smoke Boy&#8217; charged with attempted murder in NJ

LITTLE EGG HARBOR — Two men have been charged with robbing and nearly killing a man they knew.

The victim, a 36-year-old, was shot in the leg, groin and ear but was listed in stable condition at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Pomona on Saturday.

Prosecutors said the victim during the pre-dawn hours of Saturday went to the East Hudson Drive residence where Christopher Tyuan “Smoke Boy” Miller, 36, of Paterson, and Marc “Smokey” Manfredonia, 32, of Little Egg Harbor were staying.

Shortly afterward, Miller and Manfredonia forced the victim outside and demanded money at gunpoint, officials said.

After the victim had transferred some money via a banking app to Miller and Manfredonia, the demanded more and started beating up the victim when he refused, officials said.

Officials said Miller was the one who fired four shots at the victim, who retreated to a neighbor’s home and called the police.

Prosecutors on Saturday did not explain if there was other motivation for the shooting and robbery. They also did not provide any further details of the relationship between the three men.

Miller is charged with attempted murder, robbery and weapons offenses while Manfredonia is charged with attempted murder and robbery.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Sunday whether Miller or Manfredonia had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.

