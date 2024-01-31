Dad found dead inside Bucks County, PA home

🚨Police found the body of a man in a Levittown bathroom Tuesday night

🚨Son Justin Mohn was charged early Wednesday with first-degree murder

🚨He reportedly showed off his father's decapitated head in a YouTube video

MIDDLETOWN, Pa — The adult son of a man found dead inside his home Tuesday night is charged with first-degree murder amidst reports he decapitated his father and showed off his head in a YouTube video.

Police responded to the home on Upper Orchard Drive in the Levittown section of Middletown around 7 p.m. after a woman called about her husband being found dead in the bathroom, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office. The man's son drove his father's car away from the home.

Middletown Township Police Chief Joe Bartorilla told CBS Philadelphia Tuesday night the son was found two hours away in Fort Indiantown Gap in Lebanon County and was a “person of interest” in the case and that the victim’s body was decapitated.

The chief told PhillyBurbs.com he was aware of a video posted on YouTube late Tuesday afternoon around 5:30 p.m. by the victim's son, Justin Mohn. In the video, which has since been removed, he holds up what appeared to be a decapitated head wrapped in plastic. Mohn said his father is "now in eternity as a traitor to his country."

Justin Mohn Justin Mohn (Justin Mohn via Facebook) loading...

Call for "action" against federal employees

In the video viewed by PhillyBurbs.com Justin Mohn claimed to be the "commander" of a network of militia called "Mohn's Militia" and called for action against federal employees. His father is a long time federal employee, according to PhillyBurbs.com.

A criminal docket shows that Justin Mohn was arraigned at the Bucks County Justice Center in Doylestown at 4 a.m. Wednesday and charged with murder in the first degree, abuse of corpse and possessing an instrument of crime with intent. He is being held without bail.

Justin Mohn is a musician with several recordings on an Apple Music page.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: This is what you now need to retire comfortably in every U.S. State Go Banking Rates analyzed financial data to determine how much is necessary to retire across the nation, factoring in groceries, housing, transportation, healthcare costs, and more. Plus, what an additional $1 Million in savings would look like. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant