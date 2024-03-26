Search for teen mom who broke out of Pa. youth facility with baby

🔵 Daneishya Nicole Neal left a note for staff at Christ's House

WARMINSTER, Pa. — Police are looking for a 17-year-old who left the grounds of Christ's Home for Children on Saturday with her newborn.

Daneishya Nicole Neal, 17, left the facility off York Road after leaving a note that she was "going her own way" and thanked the staff for their help. Neal is under the custody of Lancaster County Children & Youth.

The teen is described as a Black female, 5 feet 3 inches and 220 pounds. She was last seen wearing a cream color sweatsuit with a blue and white t-shirt. The baby, named Elaina Ray, is 19 inches and weighs 8.8 pounds.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts should call Warminster police at 215-672-1000 or her caseworker at 717-295-5973.

