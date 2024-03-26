Search for teen mom who broke out of Pa. youth facility with baby

Search for teen mom who broke out of Pa. youth facility with baby

Daneishya Nicole Neal, Christ's Home for Children in Warminster, (Warminster police) Christ's Home for Children (Christ's Home for Children)

🔵 Daneishya Nicole Neal left a note for staff at Christ's House

🔵 She also took her 5-month-old daughter

WARMINSTER, Pa. — Police are looking for a 17-year-old who left the grounds of Christ's Home for Children on Saturday with her newborn.

Daneishya Nicole Neal, 17, left the facility off York Road after leaving a note that she was "going her own way" and thanked the staff for their help. Neal is under the custody of Lancaster County Children & Youth.

The teen is described as a Black female, 5 feet 3 inches and 220 pounds. She was last seen wearing a cream color sweatsuit with a blue and white t-shirt. The baby, named Elaina Ray, is 19 inches and weighs 8.8 pounds.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts should call Warminster police at 215-672-1000 or her caseworker at 717-295-5973.

