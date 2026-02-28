✅ New Pennsylvania license plates are confusing license plate readers

The newly designed Pennsylvania license plate is causing problems for E-ZPass readers and other plate-recognition software.

The letters and numbers on the new "let freedom ring" plate with a white background and the Liberty Bell in the background use a slash to differentiate between the number zero and the letter O. Some license plate readers such as those used by E-ZPass are mistaking it for the numeral 8, leading to billing problems, according to PennDOT.

"Let freedom ring" Pennsylvania license plate (PennDOT)

PennDOT said in a statement to NBC Philadelphia that the change was made after checking with the Pennsylvania Turnpike, State Police and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators. The readers will eventually "learn" to read the numbers correctly, officials said.

"We are aware that some LPRs may initially have difficulty differentiating between an eight and a zero; however, it is our understanding that the LPRs will 'learn' and better identify the zero with a slash as more of the new plates are read through the system," PennDOT said.

The new plate, which debuted in Spring 2025, is part of the "Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway" tourism campaign." It highlights the state as a destination for tourism and also a weekend getaway for much of the East Coast.

