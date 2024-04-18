Plans for second Newtown, Pa. Chick-fil-A on hold

🔴 Developers canceled a presentation before the Planning Board

🔴 Residents are worried about traffic at an already crowded intersection

🔴 The fate of the exisiting Chick-fil-A in Newtown is not clear

NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Plans for a Chick-fil-A to join Wawa with a new store on the Newtown Bypass appear to be on hold.

Newtown Township Supervisor John Mack in his newsletter said the Planning Commission agenda for Tuesday's meeting includes an application from Newtown Equities LLC seeking variances for a new drive-thru restaurant on on the site of the former TD Bank branch at Newtown-Yardley Road.

The newly approved Wawa will be on the eastbound side of the Bypass at Upper Silver Lake Road while the Chick-fil-A, if approved, would be built on the westbound side at Newtown-Yardley Road.

However, attornies for the applicant canceled their appearance, according to Mack. He told the Bucks County Courier Times they need time to revise the plan in order to address potential traffic issues the restaurant would create on Newtown-Yardley Road.

Blueprint of the proposed Chick-fil-A in Newtown Township Blueprint of the proposed Chick-fil-A in Newtown Township (Newtown Township) loading...

According to a variance request posted by NewtownPaNow.com the site would require six variances to allow for signage to face the Bypass, allowing a restaurant to be built on the site, and the minuimum set back from the road.

It's not clear if the existing Chick-fil-A at the Newtown Shopping Center would remain open.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Cutest pets in New Jersey — 2024 edition New Jersey 101.5 and PetCenter Old Bridge are looking for the Garden State's cutest pet in New Jersey! We received HUNDREDS of entries before we randomly selected our winner. Below are just SOME of the CUTEST critters that our listeners share their homes and lives with. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5