Actress, philanthropist Dayle Haddon dies in Bucks County house

SOLEBURY TOWNSHIP — The woman who died after she was found dead in a home with high levels of carbon monoxide detected by first responders Friday morning was identified as actress, model and philanthropist Dayle Haddon.

First responders were called to the home on Phillips Mill Road in Solebury around 6:30 a.m. and found a 76-year-old man on the floor of a detached office/in-law suite. He was taken via medical helicopter to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, NJ, according to Solebury police.

He was identified Saturday as Walter Blucas of Eric, PA and hospitalized in critical condition.

Dayle Haddon, 76, was found in her bed inside a second-floor bedroom and pronounced dead, according to the Bucks County Coroner's Office.

A cause of death is "pending toxicology" until test results are returned and analyzed.

Solebury police on Saturday said a faulty flue and exhaust pipe on a gas heating system caused a carbon monoxide leak.

Two first responders were treated for carbon monoxide exposure at Doylestown Hospital and a Solebury police officer was treated at the scene.

Dayle Haddon (L), Ryan Haddon (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

'The bright light that is Dayle has dimmed'

Dayle Haddon's place of residence was listed as New York City by the coroner's office.

"The bright light that is Dayle has dimmed in this Earthly realm. Shining somewhere as radiantly as ever where it’s most needed, I have no doubt," daughter Ryan Haddon wrote on her Instagram page with a montage of pictures of her mother. "She was a woman in her power, yet soft and attentive to all. Deeply creative and curious, gifted with beauty inside and out. Always kind and thoughtful."

Dayle Haddon, born in Montreal, was credited with breaking the age barrier as the face of L'Oréal's line of products called Age Perfect which was aimed at women over the age of 50. She also modeled for Max Factor, Revlon and Estée Lauder. She was on the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue in 1973. She was also the former fitness contributor for CBS' "The Early Show."

Dayle Haddon was the founder of the non-profit group WomenOne. Their mission is to provide a quality education to women and girls living in extreme poverty by partnering with institutions and community-based organizations.

Dayle Haddon is also a member of the Council on Foreign Relations in New York and Washington.

What to do if your carbon monoxide detector goes off (PA Emergency Management Agency)

Home owned by Hallmark movie star

County records show the owners of the property as actor Marc Blucas and wife Ryan Haddon, Dayle's daughter.

Blucas in 2021 on his Instagram page talked about buying and restoring a historic home to show his kids "the value of hard work, preserving our historic buildings, and the gratification that comes with learning new things and doing them yourself."

He is known for his roles in several Hallmark movies. His most recent role was in the Netflix series "My Life with the Walter Boys" as George Walter.

Ryan Haddon has been a reporter for Roseanne Barr's talk show, ABC's "Good Morning America" and the syndicated program "Extra."

