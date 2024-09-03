Fundraiser to help family of boy fatally struck in Bucks County

☑️ Josiah Grant was struck Saturday while crossing Route 13 on a bike

BRISTOL TOWNSHIP — A preschool has started a fundraiser for the 12-year-old boy struck and killed by a pickup truck while crossing Bristol Pike on Saturday night.

Bristol Township police Lt. Lt. Charles Winik said the boy was crossing Route 13 at the intersection with Beaver Dam Road and Beaver Street on a bicycle around 8:45 p.m. when he was struck by a red 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 headed south. WInik said the child was walking west towards Beaver Dam Road.

The driver remained at the scene. Winik did not disclose the identities of the boy or the driver.

Wendy Somers, the owner of The Goddard School of Newtown, identified the boy as Josiah Grant, the son of a longtime teacher. An AngeLink fundraiser was created by Somers to assist with funeral expenses.

PhillyBurbs.com reported Josiah was a member of the Ewing Junior Blue Devils football team.

Grieve without financial worry

Josiah was one of four children of Natalie Grant who works in the school's transitional preschool classroom, according to the school's website. She has been with the school since 2005.

"We want to allow Natalie, Jason (Josiah's father), and Josiah's siblings to grieve their loss without the added stress of additional financial burdens," Somers wrote on the AngeLink page.

Lower Bucks Source was first to report about the fundraiser.

Winik on Monday morning told PALivingNews.com the investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed.

