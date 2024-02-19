PA woman stabbed to death after break-up — ex says he ‘lost it,’ cops say

🔴 Trevor Weigel said he "lost it" on ex-girlfriend Jaden Battista, cops say

LOWER MAKEFIELD, Pa. – Police have identified the woman who was stabbed to death Friday afternoon in the front yard of her family's townhouse.

Her boyfriend has been charged.

Trevor Christopher Weigel, of Churchville, was arraigned Sunday on charges of criminal homicide, burglary, possession of an instrument of crime, disorderly conduct, and harassment for the death of Jaden Battista, 19.

Weigel is being held at the Bucks County Jail without bail.

Battista and Weigel had dated for two months but broke up two months ago and were no longer dating, according to the criminal complaint. He told police that Battista was cheating on him and he "lost it," officials said.

The incident began when Weigel arrived at the victim's Waterford Road home while Battista was on a Facetime call with a friend around 2:15 p.m., officials said.

The friend who Battista was speaking with told investigators they heard banging on the door trying to get inside. Weigel eventually got in by climbing through a window, officials said.

Commotion and a thump

According to the complaint, the friend said they heard a commotion and a thump. Battista's voice became muffled as if she were being prevented from speaking.

The call ended and several attempts to call back were unsuccessful. Weigel brought her outside, according to the complaint.

According to the complaint, the first arriving officers saw Weigel standing next to a red Ford Mustang in the driveway of her Waterford Road home in Lower Makefield around with the passenger door open. He then saw Weigel chase Battista, push her to the ground and repeatedly stab her in the chest.

After stabbing Battista, Weigel ran from the house to Route 295 and stabbed himself several times in the neck, according to the complaint. He was taken to a hospital for surgery.

“Our hearts go out to the victim’s family in this case," District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said during a press briefing on Monday. "They’re suffering an unimaginable, senseless loss. This case serves as a reminder that one can never fully appreciate the lethality of a situation when enduring domestic violence.”

