💲Tolls will go up 'on or about January 1'

💲It will double for non-E-ZPass users

💲The increases will help fund projects

Tolls will rise on the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission's crossings between New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Commissioners on Monday approved a toll hike for Class 1 passenger vehicles using E-ZPass. The toll will increase by 50 cents to $2.

The rate will double for non-E-ZPass users who are sent a bill via the Toll by Plate program as tolls rise from $2 to $5. The new rate takes effect "on or about January 1."

The higher rate will allow the DRJTBC to "finance transportation-infrastructure projects and improvements, offset rising construction-industry costs, and maintain favorable borrowing rates in the municipal bond market," the commission said in a statement.

Construction costs have increased 35 percent in the past five years while supply chains continue to be a problem for projects, according to the agency.

DRJTBC's eight toll bridges are (from south to north) DRJTBC's eight toll bridges are (from south to north) (DRJTBC) loading...

Why the toll hike is needed

The decision to raise tolls came after a 37-day public comment period that included three virtual hearings with online commenting available. Comments were also accepted via mail, email and the DRJTBC website.

The DRJTBC says its rates are still lower than those of its other toll bridges in the area. The commission says it does not receive any government funding and its sole revenue source is tolls.

Tolls are expected to rise on most New Jersey and Pennsylvania tolls roads and crossings as they have automatic increases built into their budget process.

Comparison of toll rates Comparison of toll rates (DRJTBC) loading...

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom