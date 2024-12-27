🚨 The man and woman, both 76, were found inside a house in Solebury

🚨 First responders detected a high level of carbon monoxide inside

🚨 The source of the leak remains under investigation by police

SOLEBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 76-year-old woman died Friday morning after exposure to a high level of carbon monoxide.

A call was received by Bucks County 911 around 6:30 a.m from a home on Phillips Mill Road, according to Police Chief Kelley Warner. First responders from the New Hope Volunteer Fire Co. detected a high level of carbon monoxide in the house.

A woman was found in a bedroom on the second floor and was taken to Doylestown Hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to the chief. A man passed out in a first-floor detached office/in-law suite was also hospitalized in New Jersey, Warner said. The identities of the man and woman were not disclosed.

Two first responders were treated for carbon monoxide exposure at Doylestown Hospital and a Solebury police officer was treated at the scene.

'Silent killer'

While the investiagtion into the incident is ongoing, it serves as a reminder about the importance of carbon monoxide detectors. The gas is considered a "silent killer" as it is colorless, odorless, tasteless and non-irritating.

A CO level above 400 can be life-threatening with a risk of death after 3 hours of exposure, according to detector manufacturer FirstAlert. Symptoms of exposure include hallucinations, dementia and serious headaches.

The New Hampshire Division of Fire Safety said four people from Massachusetts died inside a house in Wakefield, New Hampshire, from carbon monoxide poisoning on Christmas Day. They were found dead after failing to show up for a family event. Officials said the home did not have any working carbon monoxide detectors.

