PLUMSTEAD, Pa. — A New Jersey man was charged with supplying minors with drugs, alcohol and cigarettes while he was manager of two Bucks County eateries.

Plumstead, Pennsylvania police said they received a tip in April from the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services child abuse hotline called ChildLine about a teenage employee at the Saladworks eatery being groomed by a manager.

Allegations span Saladworks, Wendy’s and Doylestown apartment

During the investigation, 10 juveniles told officers that Richard "Ricky" Brooks, 33, of Freehold, had also supplied them with medical marijuana cartridges, nicotine cigarettes, and his prescribed Adderall medication between 2020 and 2024.

Brooks did the same thing while the manager of a Wendy’s and also at his apartment, both in Doylestown, according to police. He also grabbed a juvenile male’s penis without his consent,

A warrant was issued for Brooks on multiple counts of corruption of minors, indecent assault and manufacture, delivery, or possession with the intent to manufacture or deliver. He was arraigned on Dec. 24 and is being held on 100,000 bail at the Bucks County Jail.

