World’s Largest Yard Sale Returns to Western New York

The World's Largest Yard Sale is May 10th & 11th at the Hamburg Fairgrounds.

Spring is here and so are yard sales throughout Western New York. It's a prime opportunity to find a deal, treasure, gift, or just something fun for less. While going neighborhood to neighborhood is great, you can instead shop over 100 yard sales in one place!

The World's Largest Yard Sale

Shop thousands of bargains and treasures on May 10th and 11th at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. Shopping times are from 9 am to 4 pm on both days.

The event features over 100 local artisans and crafters as well.

It's presented by Rustic Buffalo Artisan Markets who will be at the event with their mobile shop! In fact, everyone who comes to the World's Largest Yard Sale gets a $5 coupon to shop Rustic Buffalo's store inside the event.

It's a great place to find gifts for moms, teachers, and grads. Tons of sports collectibles and memorabilia, vintage clothing and jewelry, home goods, and so much more.

Free parking as well! The World's Largest Yard Sale. Friday and Saturday, May 10 and 11 at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. Located at 5600 McKinley Pkwy, Hamburg, NY 14075.

No presale tickets.

More info: EventBrite.com