One of The Oldest Trailer Parks Sold in Western New York

A pair of recent suburban real estate deals has seen a Clarence mobile home complex and a mixed-use Elma property land new owners.

And, both properties sold for the identical $1.2 million price tag, according to documents filed in the Erie County Clerk's office.

The deals:

• Sandra Griffin and Kathleen Bartoszek sold a 44-unit Sheridan Park Village mobile home complex at 4570 Thompson Rd. - and, also listed at 9160 and 9179 Sheridan Dr. to the Clarence MHP LLC investment group. According to April 22 filings in the Erie County Clerk's office.

Sheridan Park Village was first constructed in 1950. It is one of the oldest mobile home complexes in Erie County.

• A multi-tenant commercial property at 3211 Transit Rd., Elma was acquired by investors Mabrouk LLC, who bought the complex from fellow investors 3211 Transit Rd. Inc,, according to April 19 filings in the county clerk’s office.

The 21,845-square-foot building was constructed in 1979.

3211 Transit Rd. Inc. bought the then-vacant parcel in 2003, paying $528,075, according to county clerk’s office records.