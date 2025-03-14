Over the last few weeks, the economy has been on a rollercoaster. With all of the back-and-forth surrounding tariffs and other taxes and fees, concerns about the financial health of Americans and American companies have been in the news a lot lately.

The idea of expenses going up even more when income isn't keeping pace is causing a lot of nervousness around the country.

Many people are having to rely on their credit more than ever to keep up. However, that can be bad news if you don't have the income to keep up with the Joneses. Not only have we seen an increase in interest rates over the last few months, but we've also seen an increase in the amount of credit card debt people are carrying month-to-month.

But have you ever asked yourself exactly how much debt we're carrying across the Empire State and how that debt ranks among New York's Cities?

Which New York City Carries The Most Credit Card Debt?

I have wondered that exact question as I've watched my credit debt increase. It seems we're not the only ones thinking about that, as WalletHub looked at how much credit card debt people all over the nation are carrying and how that debt compares to the debt in the nation's top 180 cities.

Using publicly available data from sources like the US Federal Reserve, U.S. Census Bureau, and TransUnion, the United States has around $1.35 trillion in combined credit card debt, an increase of more than $70 billion from this time last year.

While most of the top areas with the most debt aren't in New York—six of the top ten are in California—the people of the Empire State are carrying their fair share.

How Much Consumer Debt Have New Yorkers Racked Up?

Residents of New York's top 4 cities hold nearly $70 billion in credit card debt, most of which comes from New York City.

Big Apple residents hold around $64 billion of the $70 billion in debt, and it ranks third on the nation's list of 180 cities. This gives the average NYC resident around $19,507 in total credit card debt.

Yonkers, New York, ranks 47th in the nation with an average debt of $15,210 per person, Buffalo comes in at 159th with $11,015 of debt per person, and Rochester is 173rd with $10,175 of credit card debt per person.

The data collected and aggregated by WalletHub is pretty interesting; you can check out the full report here.