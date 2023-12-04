Find Cheap Christmas Trees At These 14 Places In Western New York

If you celebrate Christmas and you love real trees, chances are, you'll be on the lookout for one this year. But does it have to cost an arm and a leg?

The price of everything has gone up this year. So regardless of how many presents you plan to buy, Christmas is about to become more expensive from the get-go. That goes for trees too.

Now, you're probably saying, "But those trees were planted years ago. Why are they so much more expensive this year?" The answer, according to the National Retail Federation, is that you can't just take from your supply and not replenish it. Farmers tend to use long-term strategies when planning their crops on a Christmas Tree farm. So while they're taking trees that were planted years ago, they also have to replenish this year with trees, fertilizer, and labor that costs a lot today. Farmers tend to use long-term strategies when planning their crops on a Christmas Tree farm.

"Last year, the median retail price for a real fir, pine or spruce tree was $69.50, according to a consumer survey by the National Christmas Tree Association"

While they might back off on gift buying, or choose to buy more practical gifts this year, chances are, people won't be skipping the traditional tree.

So where do you go to get your tree and still have enough to buy some presents this year in Western New York? I asked you where you go for cheap trees and some of these answers could surprise you.

