2 People in Car That Exploded on Rainbow Bridge Have Died

An explosion happened on the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls this afternoon on the eve of Thanksgiving in the United States. Two people driving trying to cross into the United States were stopped at the border crossing and asked to move to a second checkpoint. That's when their vehicle allegedly sped up, went airborne, and caused some sort of explosion. The people in the car are not reportedly dead.

CNN reports that 2 men in the car that exploded have died. More CLICK HERE. ABC News reports there are fatalities from the explosion on the Rainbow Bridge as well as a suspicious briefcase.

Investigators have found some sort of suitcase or briefcase on scene, sources told ABC News. They are treating it as a possible explosive device as a precaution and the bomb squad is handling the package.

All bridges connecting the US and Canada in the Western New York Region have been shut down. New York Governor Kathy Hochul is on her way to Buffalo to the FBI is investigating.

Eyewitness pictures and videos appear to show a large explosion at the American side of the border crossing between the US and Canada. Pictures taken at the scene show heavy damage to the US checkpoint. We have no word at this time of injuries or casualties. We also do not know if this is an attack or some other kind of incident. Witnesses say a vehicle appears to have exploded. According to the Niagara Gazette, a witness said,

Traveling down Niagara Street, the car reportedly sped the wrong into the inspection booths, where the explosion occurred.

Expect delays at the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport as a result of the incident.

The Rainbow Bridge connects the US and Canada over the Niagara Falls Gorge. Both Niagara Falls, NY, and Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada are on each end of the bridge.

Erie County Executive Mark Polocarz says several government buildings have been shut down out of an abundance of caution.