Winter Parking Rules Now In Effect In Buffalo, New York

While you can't tell by looking at the ground, the annual Western New York ritual of changing when and where you can park your car is going into effect all over the region.

Some villages and towns have already implemented their winter parking rules, and not Western New York's largest municipality is following suit.

Effective at 1:30 am on the morning of Monday, November 20, 2023, the City of Buffalo is now enforcing its winter parking rules.

So, what exactly does this mean for those who live and work in the City of Buffalo?

Overnight parking on Bus Routes is prohibited between the hours of 1:30 a.m. and 7 a.m.,

These rules are now in effect until April 1, 2024,

Side Streets with daytime alternate parking rules between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. go into effect.

The city uses these rules to give city plow crews better access to clear city streets during the winter so they can clear snow.

The NFTA produces a list of every street that will be impacted by these parking rule changes. You can find that list here on the NFTA website.

Sign Up For BuffAlert To Stay Updated On Issues In Buffalo

The BuffAlert Parking Update program sends residents a text message or gives them a reminder phone call approximately 24 hours before a particular parking restriction starts.

To sign up, text JOIN PARKINGUPDATES to 30890.

The goal of this free service is to help people remember what needs to be done and when it needs to happen.

Through this creative initiative, residents can work with the City to make our Alternate Street Parking Assistance Plan work this winter

-Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown in a Press Release

