Will New York Be The Next State Kick Trump Off The Ballot?
Will New York State remove Donald Trump from the ballot? Lawmakers in Trump's home state want to kick him off of the ballot.
Which States Have Removed Trump From The Ballot?
Colorado was the first state to successfully remove Trump from its primary ballot, sparking a movement. Trump, who has often advocated for state's rights, is pushing to appeal the decision, according to CNN.
The stunning 4-3 decision issued by the Colorado Supreme Court on December 19 said Trump is constitutionally ineligible to run in 2024 because the 14th Amendment's ban on insurrectionists holding office covers his conduct on January 6, 2021.
Maine has also taken Trump off its ballot, although the decision is being appealed by Trump. Quite a few other states have decisions pending about removing Trump from their ballots - Arizona, Alaska, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Mexico, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming, according to The New York Times.
Will New York Be The Next State To Ban Trump From Its Primary Ballot?
New York State legislators have called on the Board of Elections to boot Trump from the ballot. Senators Brad Hoylman-Sigal and Liz Krueger wrote a letter to the BOE asking that he be excluded from the New York presidential primary and general election ballot. They claim that Trump has violated the Fourteenth Amendment of the United States Constitution. Section 3 states,
No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.
The insurrection in the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, is at the center of the challenge to his legitimacy to run for office again. While Trump claims that he did not tell his followers to violently riot, many see him as a cult leader whose influence over his supporters caused the deadly and horrific day in American history.
In addition to the state legislators, 29 New York City Councilmembers also sent a letter to the Board of Elections to request that he be disqualified, according to NY1.
A decision will likely be made next month. From there the issue is expected to go to the courts. In New York, the presidential primaries are Tuesday, April 2, 2024.
The 10 Worst Places To Live In New York State
Gallery Credit: Megan