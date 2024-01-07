Will New York Be The Next State Kick Trump Off The Ballot?

Will New York State remove Donald Trump from the ballot? Lawmakers in Trump's home state want to kick him off of the ballot.

President Trump Speaks On National Security Strategy At The Ronald Reagan Amphitheater Getty Images loading...

Which States Have Removed Trump From The Ballot?

Colorado was the first state to successfully remove Trump from its primary ballot, sparking a movement. Trump, who has often advocated for state's rights, is pushing to appeal the decision, according to CNN.

The stunning 4-3 decision issued by the Colorado Supreme Court on December 19 said Trump is constitutionally ineligible to run in 2024 because the 14th Amendment's ban on insurrectionists holding office covers his conduct on January 6, 2021.

Maine has also taken Trump off its ballot, although the decision is being appealed by Trump. Quite a few other states have decisions pending about removing Trump from their ballots - Arizona, Alaska, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Mexico, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming, according to The New York Times.

Will New York Be The Next State To Ban Trump From Its Primary Ballot?

Early Voting Begins In Maryland For Midterm Elections Getty Images loading...

New York State legislators have called on the Board of Elections to boot Trump from the ballot. Senators Brad Hoylman-Sigal and Liz Krueger wrote a letter to the BOE asking that he be excluded from the New York presidential primary and general election ballot. They claim that Trump has violated the Fourteenth Amendment of the United States Constitution. Section 3 states,

No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.

The insurrection in the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, is at the center of the challenge to his legitimacy to run for office again. While Trump claims that he did not tell his followers to violently riot, many see him as a cult leader whose influence over his supporters caused the deadly and horrific day in American history.

In addition to the state legislators, 29 New York City Councilmembers also sent a letter to the Board of Elections to request that he be disqualified, according to NY1.

A decision will likely be made next month. From there the issue is expected to go to the courts. In New York, the presidential primaries are Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

Get our free mobile app

The 10 Worst Places To Live In New York State While New York is certainly home to a plethora of hidden gems and breathtaking sights, Road Snacks has highlighted the state's most undesirable spots.

As for what determines what makes a city or town one of the "worst" places to live, Road Snacks compared 163 cities with 5,000 or more residents, to find those with the lowest median home value, weakest school districts, and highest rates of unemployment and crime. In short, the survey ranked cities and towns based off their economic performance and opportunity for growth, which Road Snacks says impacts the quality of life of its residents.

In the end, these 10 cities were deemed to be the worst New York State has to offer. That said, the company is not calling these cities bad - so if you have an issue, take it up with Road Snacks. We're just reporting their findings. Gallery Credit: Megan