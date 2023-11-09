2 Rochester Women Stole $170,000 In Products From Ulta Beauty

Two Monroe County women stole $170,000 worth of beauty products from Ulta Beauty stores around Buffalo. They are also suspects of similar crimes in other Western New York counties.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that the two women pleaded guilty to the crimes on Monday, November 6, 2023, before State Supreme Court Paul B. Wojtaszek. Kashmonay U. Holley, 24, and 23-year-old Nahzaire N. Murray, both of Rochester, were each charged with one count of Felony Grand Larceny in the Second Degree.

The thefts were committed multiple times between March 7 and August 24, 2023. The pair stole merchandise valued at more than $50,000 from Ulta Beauty stores throughout Erie County. During the six-month period

Holley said she stole merchandise valued at approximately $73,397. Murray admitted to stealing products valued at approximately $93,043.

Murray will be sentenced on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:30 am. Holley is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, December 22 at 9:30 a.m. Both defendants women must pay full restitution to Ulta Beauty and are facing a maximum of 15 years in prison. They were remanded pending sentencing. Erie County DA John Flynn said,

Retail theft is financially devastating for stores, especially our small business owners. In addition to the negative economic impact for local businesses and our community, I am deeply concerned about the serious threat that thieves pose to the safety of employees and customers. I want the residents of Erie County to know that retail crime with not be tolerated and I am committed to holding shoplifters, particularly repeat offenders, accountable.

