Police in Rochester are trying to find these 7 suspects. Crime Stoppers is offering rewards in these 'Most Wanted'. Crime Stoppers is offering potential cash rewards for information about these individuals.

The photos below are felony fugitives being sought by law enforcement agencies throughout Greater Rochester. You can earn a reward if you provide information leading to the arrest of any of these fugitives. You are not required to testify.

If you have information about any of the most wanted you can contact Crime Stoppers at (585) 423-9300. If you know the whereabouts of any of these individuals, do not try to apprehend them yourself. Contact law enforcement with their location information.

1. James Vermeire

Age: 34 years old

Height: 6 feet, 3 inches

Weight: 165 pounds

Wanted For: Burglary 3rd, Resisting Arrest, & Petit Larceny

2. Turon Parker

Age: 45 years old

Height: 6 feet, 5 inches

Weight: 300 pounds

Wanted For: Criminal Poss. Of Narcotics w/ Intent to Sell

3. Ahmed Hussein

Age: 20 years old

Height: 5 feet, 8 inches

Weight: 160 pounds

Wanted For: Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd

4. Sherlock Holmes

Age: 45 years old

Height: 5 feet, 9 inches

Weight: 190 pounds

Wanted For: Violation of Probation

5. Jose Gonzalez

Age: 45 years old

Height: 6 feet

Weight: 165 pounds

Wanted For: Criminal Poss. of Narcotics w/Intent to Sell

6. Terrance Davis

Age: 44 years

Height: 6 feet, 2 inches

Weight: 175 pounds

Wanted For: Criminal Poss. of Narcotics w/ Intent to Sell

7. Angel Phiri

Age: 45 years

Height: 5 feet, 8 inches

Weight: 140 pounds

Wanted For: Criminal Poss. Of Narcotics w/ Intent to Sell

