Rochester Police Offering Rewards For These 7 Most Wanted Suspects
Police in Rochester are trying to find these 7 suspects. Crime Stoppers is offering rewards in these 'Most Wanted'. Crime Stoppers is offering potential cash rewards for information about these individuals.
The photos below are felony fugitives being sought by law enforcement agencies throughout Greater Rochester. You can earn a reward if you provide information leading to the arrest of any of these fugitives. You are not required to testify.
If you have information about any of the most wanted you can contact Crime Stoppers at (585) 423-9300. If you know the whereabouts of any of these individuals, do not try to apprehend them yourself. Contact law enforcement with their location information.
1. James Vermeire
Age: 34 years old
Height: 6 feet, 3 inches
Weight: 165 pounds
Wanted For: Burglary 3rd, Resisting Arrest, & Petit Larceny
2. Turon Parker
Age: 45 years old
Height: 6 feet, 5 inches
Weight: 300 pounds
Wanted For: Criminal Poss. Of Narcotics w/ Intent to Sell
3. Ahmed Hussein
Age: 20 years old
Height: 5 feet, 8 inches
Weight: 160 pounds
Wanted For: Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd
4. Sherlock Holmes
Age: 45 years old
Height: 5 feet, 9 inches
Weight: 190 pounds
Wanted For: Violation of Probation
5. Jose Gonzalez
Age: 45 years old
Height: 6 feet
Weight: 165 pounds
Wanted For: Criminal Poss. of Narcotics w/Intent to Sell
6. Terrance Davis
Age: 44 years
Height: 6 feet, 2 inches
Weight: 175 pounds
Wanted For: Criminal Poss. of Narcotics w/ Intent to Sell
7. Angel Phiri
Age: 45 years
Height: 5 feet, 8 inches
Weight: 140 pounds
Wanted For: Criminal Poss. Of Narcotics w/ Intent to Sell
