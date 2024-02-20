The Wealthiest Most Insanely Rich Person In New York State

Even though New York State has some of the highest taxes in the United States, it is home to the ultra-wealthy. More millionaires live in New York City than in any other city in the world, according to Visual Capitalist. As of 2023, 340,000 millionaires were living in NYC.

The Chamber of Commerce says New York is the third richest state in the United States. Of the 400 richest people in the U.S., the second largest number of them call New York home.

The state that’s home to the second-most members of The Forbes 400 is New York. A total of 62 listees, worth $562 billion, live in the Empire State.

Who Is The Richest Person In New York State?

The richest person in New York State is billionaire Michael Bloomberg. According to Forbes, his net worth is currently $96.3 billion.

Michael Bloomberg, who is 82 years old, was born on February 14, 1942. He is not a native New Yorker; he was born in Medford, Massachusetts. Bloomberg attended and graduated from Johns Hopkins University and Harvard Business School. If his name sounds familiar to you it's because he was the Mayor of New York City from 2002 to 2013. His immense wealth comes from his media empire.

Michael Bloomberg cofounded financial information and media company Bloomberg LP in 1981.

The second richest person in New York State has about $20 billion less than Bloomberg. Julia Koch and her children have a current net worth of $59.8 billion.

Meanwhile, most of us are struggle to pay bills each month.

